Robin Roberts shares mesmerising beach selfie with partner Amber Laign The Good Morning America star has been dating Amber for 15 years

Robin Roberts has been making the most of her weekend and the warmer weather.

MORE: Robin Roberts marks new beginning with partner Amber in new video

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a gorgeous selfie of herself with her partner Amber Laign, which had the ocean in the background.

The pair looked loved-up and relaxed in the picture, and were both kitted out in sun hats and beachwear.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts shares glimpse inside her colourful home for special occasion

Earlier in the day the pair had enjoyed a bike ride in the sun, with Robin posting a picture of herself cycling by the beach.

The 60-year-old is enjoying a much-deserved mini break following a busy few weeks at work.

READ: Robin Roberts shares bittersweet message as she asks fans for support

MORE: Robin Roberts and Amber Laign tease new arrival at family home

The star is one of the main anchors on GMA, and has been travelling a lot for work, most recently going to Dollywood – Dolly Parton's theme park.

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign on the beach

Robin splits her time between Manhattan – where she lives during the week so that she's close to the ABC studios – and Connecticut.

Amber, meanwhile, lives full-time in Connecticut, where the couple have a gorgeous mansion.

MORE: Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan delight fans in sweet new video

MORE: Michael Strahan invites fans inside huge NY home – with unbelievable features

The property boasts everything from an outside pool to a spacious basement, which is where Robin hosted GMA last year during the height of the pandemic.

The author's apartment is just as nice, and is a sanctuary for her in the weekdays.

Robin and Amber on the red carpet

While it's a peaceful place to stay in the city, Robin recently joked about the one downside to living in the property.

During an episode of GMA, Robin opened up about the "perils" of living there.

MORE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

MORE: Robin Roberts jokes about negative living situation - and her co-stars react

Chatting to her co-stars, including weatherman Sam Champion, the presenter said: "I spent several days – a few days – in Connecticut, got back to New York, walked into my apartment last night, and a blast of cold air – wind had blown up one of the windows in the living room."

The happy couple have been going out for 15 years

Robin then added: "There were strong winds, but you know, the perils of living in a penthouse."

The star was of course joking, but that didn't stop her co-stars from reacting. Michael Strahan was heard shouting: "Oh! Oh! Oh!" off-screen, as Robin added: "I'm totally kidding, totally joking."

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan delights fans with exciting news: 'Finally'

MORE: Robin Roberts shares bad news live on air - and fans react

Michael then went on to pose in a comical fashion to mock what his co-star had said. "Well, we'll just move right along," Sam said through laughter, before adding that Robin's place was indeed a "lovely home."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.