Robin Roberts gushes over magical time with partner Amber in heartfelt post The Good Morning America star enjoyed a much-deserved vacation in Key West

Robin Roberts enjoyed a relaxing vacation with her partner Amber Laign last week – and it sounds like they had an amazing time!

The Good Morning America star returned to work on Monday, but beforehand shared a heartfelt post on Instagram detailing the highlights of her holiday.

Robin and Amber had stayed in Key West for a week, somewhere the 60-year-old described as their "happy place".

Alongside a mesmerizing video of a boat sailing out at sunset, Robin wrote: "This post may take some time because I’m bursting at the seams with gratitude! Sweet Amber & I had a magical week in Key West.

"We always enjoy spending time in our 'happy place' riding our bikes everywhere with @lil_man_lukas in the basket but this trip was special."

The TV star went on to discuss the new friends they had made during their stay.

Robin Roberts shared a heartfelt post reflecting on her holiday with partner Amber

She wrote: "We’ve become good friends with the incredible locals like Carla and her husband George who take us out on their boat to witness spectacular sunsets like this one.

"Playing tennis with Paul on the #bayviewpark courts and meeting Dee Dee there who told me how much she looks forward to the morning message/prayer with my beloved #glamfam.

"The family from Chicago riding by the courts on their bikes who stopped to share how proud they are of their 3 daughters.

Robin and Amber spent a week in Key West

"The father and son from Madison, MS...the delightful woman who stopped us on our way out after having a delicious dinner at #littlepearl...the lovely convo we had with the 3 women from Tampa at #Pepes, one who reminded me so much of my sister-in-law Cynthia. I could go on and on!!"

The star ended her post by writing: "Grateful to all who we crossed paths with in Key West and bless you all for helping me to recharge my battery so bright and early tomorrow morn I can say with renewed appreciation Good Morning America!"

Robin and Amber have been going out 15 years

Amber was one of the first people to comment on her partner's post, and wrote: "'It’s such a perfect day (week) I’m glad I spent it with you.' "So many wonderful people throughout the week. Jenny and Bella.

"Jackie and her mangoes. Out long walk with Gretchen as I carried Lil Man like a football.

The GMA star returned to work on Monday

"Have a beautiful morning and thank you for a magnificent week!"

Fans were also quick to comment on Robin's uplifting post, with one writing: "So happy you and sweet Amber were finally able to go to your happy place – Key West," while another wrote: "Sounds like a beautiful week, Robin! Looking forward to having you back on GMA!"

