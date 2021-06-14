Martine McCutcheon stuns fans with endless legs in swimsuit photo

Martine McCutcheon made the most of the sunshine at the weekend – and she looked incredible in the process. The 45-year-old shared two snapshots with her fans on Sunday showing her relaxing in her garden at the family home with her endless legs on display.

In the photos, Martine can be seen holding a cooling drink and sitting at a table with her feet resting on the top. She went makeup-free, letting her natural beauty shine through.

"My happy place... Music playing, Rafferty playing and laughing & Jack making a Yummy BBQ for lunch whilst I have an ice cold drink and some vitamin D," she explained in the caption.

Her followers and friends were blown away by the pictures, with Frankie Bridge simply writing: "Those legs!" and Pixie Lott sharing two love heart eyes emojis. The comments section was completely inundated with flames and love hearts, while one fan added: "BEAUTY (natural) x." "Just wow!" shared another.

Martine showcased her endless legs in her latest Instagram post

Martine has been married to singer Jack McManus since September 2012 and together they are proud parents to six-year-old son Rafferty.

Last week, the former EastEnders actress shared a sweet – and rare – snapshot of her brother LJ in celebration of his birthday.

She wrote: "Happy 30th Birthday to my little (big) brother LJ! I'm so proud of all you have achieved and who you have become - Against the odds. You arrived into my world when I was 15 and I adored you from the moment I first held you.

The star shares son Rafferty with husband Jack McManus

"You've battled at times with your special needs and have had your struggles but you were always determined to live a normal life, have a good job, fall in love and get married.... The things so many take for granted were your biggest dreams and now it's all coming true for you! I'm so thrilled for you!

"Enjoy your day with Jay and Happy Birthday Darling, here's to your best year yet!"

