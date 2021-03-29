Who knew Martine McCutcheon had so many hair hacks? The Love Actually actress took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her favourite hair products, from shampoos to hair styling products and much more.

One top tip Martine shared was how she keeps her hair colour looking fresh – and it's all down to a £7 DIY hair dye kit.

The Masked Singer star is known for her glossy black hair, which she often wears in a sleek straight style. And despite hairdressers being closed for much of the past year, Martine has managed to maintain her colour from home, crediting Garnier's Olia permanent hair dye.

Garnier Olia hair dye, £5.90, LOOKFANTASTIC

"SO many of you ask me what colour I use on my hair – I generally tend to do my own and if you want a dark glossy soft black this is my favourite. 20 mins on the roots, 10 combed through to the ends and voila! You are glossy and lush again.

"It fades well too. Not an ad – just a personal fave. It was made for me!" she wrote, before adding: "The conditioner that comes with it is amazing too – if you have fine hair literally leave it in a minute before rinsing and it gives you great shine."

ORIBE shampoo, £50, Net-A-Porter

We've tracked down her go-to hair dye and it comes in 31 different shades suitable for blondes, brunettes, redheads and more – and it's just £5.90.

Kerastase Resistance shampoo, £19.95, LOOKFANTASTIC

When it comes to shampoo, Martine also told her followers that she loves Oribe and Kerastase. The first, which costs £50, is packed with silk amino acids, pearl proteins and amber extract, which Martine said is "great for those who wash hair regularly," while the latter she relied on after giving birth to her son Rafferty, now six.

"After having Rafferty my hair broke so easily and was never as thick again but this really helps," she said of the Kerastase Resistance shampoo.

