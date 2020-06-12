Martine McCutcheon criticised for showing 'too much flesh' in bedroom snap – see her response The actress looked stunning as she posed for a photo wearing only a white shirt

Martine McCutcheon delighted fans when she shared a stunning picture of herself sitting on her bed whilst having a "cuppa" on Friday afternoon. Dressed only in a white shirt and with her hair in a neat top knot, the actress looked gorgeous as she smiled broadly at the camera whilst holding her personalised mug.

"Came back to bed for a cuppa! #naughtybutnice," she captioned it. Sharing the same picture on her stories she also wrote: "That's the problem when you put fresh bed sheets on your bed – you never want to leave! Back to bed for a cuppa!"

Martine looked gorgeous in a white shirt

One fan, however, was not pleased with her look at all, telling Martine that she was showing "too much flesh". "I must say you look stunningly beautiful however for a married woman I just think too much flesh is on the show. Jesus if my misses does that I will give her one way non-returnable ticket to our home," he wrote.

Thankfully, Martine saw the funny side and quickly replied, telling her follower: "Keep your wife's legs covered and the marriage will be ok!"

She later added: "Image when I'm wearing a bikini! Honestly, don't mind the comment – each to their own and I like to think that despite the fact I show my legs, I still keep things classy."

Most of her fans commented on how gorgeous she looked

The 44-year-old's comments received a lot of praise, and fans were quick to shower her with kind messages. "You're looking amazing," one wrote, whilst a second said: "What's your secret? You're looking amazing these days."

Others, however, were distracted by her gorgeous bed, with one wondering where her sheets were from. "Your sheets are lovely, are they from brandalley?" they asked, to which Martine replied: "Yes – the tassel ones are and there is also a mix of Zara Home and The French Bedroom company. Cologne and Cotton do lovely ones too x."