Martine McCutcheon reunites with 'glamorous' mum for special birthday celebration

Martine McCutcheon has reunited with her mum Jenny after months apart – and treated her to a special belated birthday surprise.

The actress gifted her mum an impressive bouquet of 65 pink roses, one "for every year you continue to bloom," she told her followers over the weekend.

Sharing several snaps of them together and another of them posing with her son Rafferty, Martine wrote: "Reunited with my Mum! It's been so long since I've seen her - between Covid issues and her diabetes making her poorly, we missed celebrating mum's 65th birthday and Mother's Day etc... We love you so much Nanny/Mummy! Belated Happy 65th Birthday to you! 65 roses for every year you continue to bloom! Keep being you mum! What a woman you are! #65yearsyoung #belatedbirthday #loveyou #firecracker #keeprocking."

Martine also explained why she had been able to reunite with her mum whilst lockdown rules still applied.

Martine's mum Jenny will be helping her take care of Rafferty while she's working

"Ps Mum has a sore eye so wanted to rock her @ysl glasses! Ps @garycockerill she loves the new makeup palette! Ps My mum is fully vaccinated and is staying with me as she is my childcare for Rafferty at the moment whilst I'm working. X," she told her followers.

Friends and fans of the 44-year-old, including Kate Beckinsale, Patsy Palmer and Pixie Lott loved the post, whilst others couldn't help but comment on her "glamorous" mum.

The star treated her mum to the most gorgeous bouquet

"What gorgeous family photos and beautiful flowers as well. Happy belated birthday to your mum, what a glamorous and fun nanny she looks xx," one wrote, whilst a second couldn't help but comment on the flowers, writing: "Now that's what you call a bouquet."

A third commented: "My favourite ladies - @tomlin.jenny looking like Jackie Onassis with her sunglasses, just love her."