EastEnders' Martine McCutcheon's elegant home is full of interiors inspiration

Former EastEnders star Martine McCutcheon lives in Surrey with her musician husband Jack and their son Rafferty. The family moved into the gorgeous property in 2020, and Martine has taken fans along for the renovation process with a series of photos on social media. There's a swanky kitchen with an enormous skylight and a piano, a stunning bedroom and the place even has its own recording studio. Take a look…

Speaking on Instagram, she said: "We haven’t been in this house long - and despite lockdown, we’ve had lots of requests to do work linked with the house! Typical! So! I've been painting, fixing, scrubbing, measuring, and have generally been buried in cardboard boxes! I didn’t realise just how much stuff I had.

"We still have kitchens and bathrooms from 1984 but hey ho we are getting there and I love making things look beautiful - I’ve always felt a home should be a place to feel comfort and inspiration and it’s always lovely if you can get it to reflect who you are. We are getting there... slowly!"

Martine McCutcheon's living room

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon unveils gorgeous living room

In a video of her son Rafferty, Martine revealed that the family's living room has wooden flooring, cream walls and a large cream rug. Martine uses wicker Fortnum & Mason baskets as storage, giving a rustic aesthetic, and the TV sits on a cream chest of drawers.

On Martine's birthday, she gave a different view of the living room, complete with a large traditional fireplace. There are also cream floral curtains, and a grey sofa as seen next to Jack.

In partnership with Desenio, Martine jazzed up her lounge's fireplace with some brand-new prints. The star looked very pleased with her new mantelpiece décor!

A snap taken of Rafferty gave a glimpse of the minimalist décor in the family's second living room. It has cream walls, a cream sofa dressed with a linen throw and cushions, and a selection of photo frames on the sideboards. There's also a large retro stereo system with several speakers that stands next to the sofa.

In Martine's living room she has a chic Chesterfield-style chair with a marble table alongside it and a wooden sideboard behind. Modern touches like her wooden flooring and tripod floor lamp add a sense of style to the family's living space.

Martine McCutcheon's kitchen

Martine shared a video of herself in the kitchen, complete with sky blue tiles on the walls and white cupboards. There is a large black island unit in the middle of the room, with two white lampshades hanging overhead.

Martine uploaded a picture of her poised at her piano ready to play a tune. The star has decorated her white musical instrument with two star ornaments and a photograph of Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards.

Another photo taken of Martine's husband Jack and their son Rafferty revealed that the kitchen has an enormous skylight. It's built on a lower level to the rest of the house, and leads up into the living room.

Martine McCutcheon's dining room

Martine unveiled the current state of her dining room during its transformation process on Instagram. She captioned it, "The dining room is finally taking shape! More work to do but I love it!" So far, the room has white walls and wooden floors, with an oval shaped marble table in the middle, and navy blue suede chairs.

Martine McCutcheon's bedroom

Martine posed for a photo in her bedroom and gave fans a glimpse of her bed. It features an enormous button-back grey headboard, and is dressed with crinkled white bed linen.

Martine McCutcheon's home recording studio

Both Martine and her husband have been making good use of the recording studio. It features all the equipment they could ever wish for, as well as keyboards, a piano and a large table, where the couple often set up snacks.

Martine McCutcheon's garden

Martine and the family have been spending a lot of time in their garden during the coronavirus pandemic, and they certainly have enough space to work with. It features an endless lawn, and is framed with tall bushes.

Another photo of Martine in the garden revealed that she has brown wicker furniture including a sofa furnished with cream cushions, and a table that she had dressed with a white and blue checked tablecloth.

