Martine McCutcheon shares very rare photo of sister – fans all saying the same thing The star shared a candid post about their relationship

Martine McCutcheon has taken to Instagram with a sweet new family photo showing her with her sister Louisa.

The snapshot shows the siblings with their arms wrapped around each other and beaming for the camera.

Martine, 44, wrote: "Missing my sister today. I can't wait to see her! We've had our ups and downs - arguments - All the silly sister stuff you do to each other and we are both stubborn - Both Taurean! but lockdown made us realise so much - we have been sisters since she was tiny and I always tried to show her love, affection and guidance.

"I can be completely myself with her and vice versa. I'm so proud of the woman she has become! She's pretty gorgeous, kind, gentle and spiritual but no pushover! Plus she's an amazing hairdresser which comes in handy!"

Her fans were quick to react to the touching post, with a huge number commenting on how precious the relationship between sisters can be.

"No-one better than a sister, I'm so lucky to have mine xx," one fan remarked, while a second echoed: "That is lovely, I am a twin and I miss my sister so much, we always laughing when we are together. Make you realise just who's important in your life. Making memories enjoy your time together. Xx."

A third spoke of their personal loss, writing: "Awww lovely xxx I lost my sister to cancer exactly 30 years 5th April and a day doesn’t go by that I don’t think about her." And a fourth shared: "My sister and I were tight until lockdown, a simple argument after years and years of support and I'm cut out."

Martine has been spending lockdown at her home in Surrey with her husband of eight years, musician Jack McManus, and their six-year-old son together, Rafferty.

