Gary Lineker sends heartfelt message to ex-wife Danielle Bux

Gary Lineker has posted a heartfelt message to his ex-wife Danielle Bux as the actress and model turned 42. The couple were married from 2009 to 2016.

The couple ended up splitting after Gary felt too old to start a new family. The former footballer was already a dad to four sons, all of whom were born during the 1990s.

WATCH: Gary Lineker and Danielle Bux head to Bangladesh on emotional charity mission

The star posted a picture of the former couple enjoying a date night from when they were together, with Gary in a blue shirt and Danielle in a beautiful floral dress.

"Happy birthday to this very special lady," he wrote. "Have a great one @daniellebux. Cheers."

He finished the tribute with an emoji of two wine glasses. Danielle later shared Gary's tribute on her own Instagram Stories.

Despite the former couple's split, they remain on great terms with each other, with Gary describing her as his "best mate" in an interview with the Daily Mirror in 2019.

"We still speak three times a day, we text all the time. When she comes to London she stays with me, and when I go to LA I see her," he explained.

Gary left a heartmelt message for his ex-wife

Danielle is currently married to lawyer Nate Greenwald and the couple share a daughter, Romy, together. She is also mum to daughter Ella from a previous relationship.

Gary recently made a big announcement, confirming that he was standing down from his role at BT Sport in order to spend more time with his family.

"I've loved hosting the best club tournament in world football and I'm genuinely proud of being part of their truly groundbreaking coverage over the past six years," he wrote on Twitter.

"I would like to thank BT Sport for the generous renewal offer, but after much thought, I have decided to call it a day," he continued, adding: "I feel it's time to do things that I've always promised myself I'd do: such as follow Leicester across Europe with my sons (how many opportunities will we have?)."

He signed off the message: "A big thank you to everyone at BT Sport, both in front of the camera and behind. You're one hell of a team. It's been a joy working with you. Well played."

Danielle is now mum to two daughters

The 60-year-old is still doing some sports coverage, as he headed off to cover matches during the Euros 2020.

Before he jetted off, he was treated to a pasta lunch by his son George, which had been cooked by the 29-year-old. The meal was for five people, so presumably they were joined by Gary's other sons.

"Decent bit of lunch with the old man before he's shipped off to the Euro's. Go well Gaz – it's coming home," George wrote.

