Gary Lineker shares hilarious family exchange with oldest son on Twitter

Gary Lineker might be one of the country's most acclaimed former footballers, but even he struggles to impress his children!

The father-of-four shared a funny exchange with his oldest son, George, on Twitter this week – much to the delight of his fans.

George, 29, took to social media with a post that read: "The old man's just been a question on The Chase, now he's made it." In response, the quick-witted star wrote: "Finally, something that impresses you."

WATCH: Gary Lineker's son George shows he's lost his sense of taste by downing vinegar

Coincidentally, Gary shared a rare photo of his third son, Tobias, on the same day, in celebration of his 25th birthday.

The sportsman posted a snapshot showing Tobias wearing a fedora-style hat, and wrote: "Happy birthday @tobiaslineker. 25 years old and still chatting breeze. Have a great one son."

Gary shared a snapshot of son Tobias in celebration of his birthday

Gary is a proud dad to four boys from his first marriage to Michelle Cockayne: George, 29, Harry, 27, Tobias, 25, and Angus, 23. The former couple were married from 1986 until their split in May 2006.

Last year, Gary delighted fans by sharing a very rare family photo showing him enjoying a Sunday meal with his sons.

The former footballer with his four lookalike sons

His fans couldn't get over the strong family resemblance, with one commenting: "Spitting image of you @garylineker," and another writing: "There's no way you could say they're not yours - they're the double of you!" A third joked: "5 Gary's," and a fourth added: "Peas in a pod. Lovely photo."

Gary is very close to his children, and back in April 2019 he recalled the devastating moment his son George was given just one night left to live when he battled a rare form of leukaemia as a baby.

Gary shares his boys with ex-wife Michelle

George was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia after Gary and ex-wife Michelle noticed a lump on their young son's head.

The TV presenter spoke about the heartbreaking time on BLANK podcast with Jon Daly and Giles Pale-Phillips, telling them: "I could cope with it while he was ill. I could cope with it while I felt there was hope. But there was a couple of times when they told us, they said, 'Honestly, we've got to warn you that we will be quite surprised if he makes it through the night.'"

