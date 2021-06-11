Gary Lineker treated to special send-off from son George – see the sweet moment The presenter will be working with the BBC

Gary Lineker is preparing to travel all over Europe to cover the Euro 2020 matches for the next four weeks, but before doing so, he was treated to a special lunch by his son George.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 29-year-old shared an adorable father-son photo showing Gary with his arm around his eldest son whilst posing in front of a huge plate of pasta.

WATCH: Gary Lineker's son George shows he's lost his sense of taste by downing vinegar

"Decent bit of lunch with the old man before he's shipped off to the Euro's. Go well Gaz – it's coming home," he wrote.

Whilst the picture only showed the pair, George revealed in the comments section that the plate, which he cooked himself, was shared amongst five people, possibly with his other three brothers, Harry, 27, Tobias, 25, and Angus, 23.

Gary with his eldest son George

Gary is very close to his children, and back in April 2019 he recalled the devastating moment his son George was given just one night left to live when he battled a rare form of leukaemia as a baby.

The 29-year-old was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia after Gary and ex-wife Michelle noticed a lump on their young son's head.

Gary often delights fans with pictures of his sons

The former Match of the Day presenter spoke about the heartbreaking time on BLANK podcast with Jon Daly and Giles Pale-Phillips, telling them: "I could cope with it while he was ill. I could cope with it while I felt there was hope. But there was a couple of times when they told us, they said, 'Honestly, we've got to warn you that we will be quite surprised if he makes it through the night.'"

During his illness, George was treated in Great Ormond Street in London, and Gary has continued to support children's cancer charity CLIC Sargent, along with other charities including Leukaemia Busters and Cancer Research UK.