Gary Lineker reunites with his four lookalike sons in rare family photo The star shares his boys with ex-wife Michelle Cockayne

Gary Lineker enjoyed a very special Easter weekend. The Match of the Day star was reunited with all four of his children on Sunday as they made the most of the sunshine.

Gary, 60, shared a snapshot on Instagram showing the family enjoying some al-fresco dining. The selfie saw Gary wearing sunglasses and smiling for the camera while his sons sat behind him at a table with a spread of food and glasses of red wine in front of them.

MORE: Gary Lineker's love life: meet his ex-wives Danielle Bux, Michelle Cockayne and more

"We got the band back together," the former football star captioned the photograph.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gary Lineker's son George shows he's lost his sense of taste by downing vinegar

Gary shares his sons with his ex-wife, Michelle Cockayne. The couple were married from 1986 until May 2006 and are proud parents to George, 29, Harry, 27, Tobias, 25, and 23-year-old Angus.

MORE: Gary Lineker shares fears over surprising health revelation

READ: Gary Lineker releases statement following face mask controversy

Despite being one of the country’s most acclaimed football stars, Gary has admitted he still struggles to impress his children.

Gary reunited with all four sons for Easter Sunday

He recently shared a funny exchange with George on Twitter after his oldest son took to social media with a post that read: "The old man's just been a question on The Chase, now he's made it."

MORE: Gary Lineker's fans go wild over impressive home feature

In response, the quick-witted star wrote: "Finally, something that impresses you."

The star has a close relationship with his boys

Gary is very close to his children, and back in April 2019 he recalled the devastating moment his son George was given just one night left to live when he battled a rare form of leukaemia as a baby.

READ: Everything you need to know about Gary Lineker – from family to Twitter controversies

George was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia after Gary and ex-wife Michelle noticed a lump on their young son's head.

Gary with his first wife, Michelle Cockayne

The TV presenter spoke about the heartbreaking time on BLANK podcast with Jon Daly and Giles Pale-Phillips, telling them: "I could cope with it while he was ill. I could cope with it while I felt there was hope. But there was a couple of times when they told us, they said, 'Honestly, we've got to warn you that we will be quite surprised if he makes it through the night.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.