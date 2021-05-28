Gary Lineker announces huge news: "It's time to do things that I've always promised myself I'd do" The former England captain took to social media with a statement

Gary Lineker has announced that he is stepping away from his role at BT Sport after six years so that he can spend more time with his family.

The former England captain and BBC Match of the Day host has presented the channel's coverage since 2015 but has said that despite being offered a new deal to stay on, he has decided to leave the programme.

Taking to social media, he revealed that this weekend's Champion League's final will be his final outing as host.

WATCH: Gary Lineker's son George shows he's lost his sense of taste by downing vinegar

"I've loved hosting the best club tournament in world football and I'm genuinely proud of being part of their truly groundbreaking coverage over the past six years," he wrote on Twitter.

"I would like to thank BT Sport for the generous renewal offer, but after much thought, I have decided to call it a day," he continued, adding: "I feel it's time to do things that I've always promised myself I'd do: such as follow Leicester across Europe with my sons (how many opportunities will we have?)."

He signed off the message: "A big thank you to everyone at BT Sport, both in front of the camera and behind. You're one hell of a team. It's been a joy working with you. Well played."

Gary will present his final show this weekend

BT Sport said in response to his statement: "Thanks so much for everything, Gary! A legend of the game, and a legend of broadcasting. We'll miss you, enjoy your away days!"

Gary shares four sons with his ex-wife Michelle Cockayne: George, 28, Harry, 25, Tobias, 24, and Angus, 22. The two wed in 1986 but announced in 2006 that after twenty years of marriage, they had gone their separate ways.

Gary tied the knot again in 2009, this time to model Danielle Bux, who is 20 years his junior, and their Italian nuptials were featured exclusively in HELLO!. However, in 2016 the pair split.

