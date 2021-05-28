Gary Lineker shares hilarious photo with 'all my mates' as he heads to Portugal The star is travelling for work reasons

Gary Lineker has travelled to Portugal to cover the UEFA Champions League Final between Chelsea FC and Manchester City on Saturday and has kept his followers updated on his journey.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 60-year-old shared a hilarious picture showing him sat on a plane whilst surrounded by empty seats.

"Flying to Porto with all my mates," he wrote whilst appearing fully masked.

The father-of-four later posted a picture of himself on the beach, captioning it: "So good to travel, to be on a beach, to see the sea, to feel the warmth of the sun, to live."

His fans were quick to tease him on the destination, with many telling him to enjoy "Brighton", "Bournemouth" and even "Blackpool".

Gary Lineker shared a hilarious picture from the plane

"Ooooh, living the life xx," a fan wrote, whilst a second added: "You have a great job!!"

Gary's trip abroad comes weeks after lockdown restrictions eased, allowing Britons to travel abroad. Portugal is on the government's "green list" meaning the presenter won't have to quarantine when he returns.

The former footballer's trip comes weeks after he was able to reunite with his sons for a very special occasion – Easter.

Gary, 60, shared a snapshot on Instagram showing the family enjoying some al-fresco dining on Easter Sunday. The selfie saw Gary wearing sunglasses and smiling for the camera while his sons sat behind him at a table with a spread of food and glasses of red wine in front of them.

"We got the band back together," the Match of the Day star captioned the photograph.

Gary shares his sons with his ex-wife, Michelle Cockayne. The couple were married from 1986 until May 2006 and are proud parents to George, 29, Harry, 27, Tobias, 25, and 23-year-old Angus.