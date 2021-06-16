Olivia Culpo sets the internet alight in tiny string bikini The former Miss Universe winner looked incredible

Olivia Culpo sent her fans into a tizzy after sharing some incredible bikini photos on Tuesday.

The former Miss USA and Miss Universe winner looked absolutely phenomenal as she posed on a deck beside some crystal clear water.

Wearing a patterned triangle two-piece with her wet, bronzed skin glistening in the sun, Olivia commanded attention in the sultry snaps.

Taken by her trusted photographer Greg Swales, the fashion star let her figure do all the talking as she simply tagged Greg in her caption.

Needless to say, her followers were quick to react to the stunning images, with hundreds of flame and heart-eyes emojis flooding the comment section of the post.

One fan also commented: "Olivia you are absolutely stunning and so gorgeous." A second gushed: "You're unreal!" While a third added: "Perfect body."

Olivia looked incredible in her string bikini

Olivia's bikini snaps appear to be a throwback to a recent vacation as earlier in the day she revealed she had arrived back in New York.

The model looked just as gorgeous though, wearing a white pantsuit with a multi-coloured scarf-style top wrapped around her chest.

It's not just breathtaking photos Olivia shares on her social media, she also leaves fans speechless with her videos.

Olivia amazed fans with this beach video

Just last month, the 29-year-old drove fans wild after sharing a clip of herself strutting towards the ocean, peeling off a cut-out mini dress to reveal her SKIMS stretch velvet 'Dipped Thong' and 'Plunge Bra'.

Both pieces are made out of soft, stretchy, plush velvet and come in four neutral colourways - Sienna, Amethyst, Honey, and Smoke (the suit Olivia wore). The bra is figure-flattering and has a clear centre front hook closure and ruched details.

Fans lost their minds over the clip, with one writing in the comments: "*Immediately starts to do squats*". Another added: “"lawless!”, while a third commented: "Beautiful”.

