Ginger Zee stuns with waterside photo during bittersweet journey The Good Morning America star often travels around the United States for work

Ginger Zee never keeps still for long, and her job as a meteorologist means that she is always travelling around the US.

MORE: Ginger Zee is delighted as she overcomes personal struggle in uplifting post

Most recently, the Good Morning America star touched down in Lake Powell, Arizona, and shared some gorgeous waterside photos of herself at the beauty spot.

What's more, the TV personality used the pictures to highlight a serious issue about the low water levels there, which shocked many of her followers.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Ginger Zee shares tour inside stunning family home

She wrote: "Many thanks to @visitlakepowell for safely getting us around to tell an important story— they are doing everything they can to adapt as water levels drop.

MORE: Ginger Zee marks incredible family achievement with new photos

MORE: Ginger Zee shares emotional photo of sons from poignant day

"Tourism is a huge part of these communities and they want you to know they are still open and Lake Powell, while low, is gorgeous as ever.

"Also wanted to say this takes the story past general conservation of water - it gives a face and a name to people impacted by each and every drop of water you use."

Ginger Zee's gorgeous waterside photos got fans talking

Fans were quick to respond to Ginger's post, with one writing: "Thank you so much for sharing! Wow so shocking to see how low the levels are. I hope this inspires folks to change and support efforts to preserve our natural resources," while another wrote: "Beautiful – but sad." A third added: "So sad to see the world is heating up."

MORE: Ginger Zee shares gorgeous beach selfie during family adventure

MORE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

The mother-of-two has been seeing a lot of the country over the past few weeks, spending time in places including Jersey Shore and Philadelphia – where she took her two young sons Adrian and Miles along with her.

The proud parent takes her children on her adventures as often as she can, and made a vacation out of her Philadelphia trip.

Ginger with husband Ben Aaron

During the staycation earlier in the month, Ginger posted a sweet picture of herself with Miles standing in front of a fountain, as she recalled her conversation with her toddler about the trip.

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan delights fans with exciting news: 'Finally'

MORE: Robin Roberts jokes about negative living situation - and her co-stars react

She wrote: "'I'm taking a vacation in SILLADELPHIA' Miles has been telling people... I rarely get to bring the kids for work trips but wait until you see where we are this morning... we could not leave them out."

The TV star later went on to share a photo of herself with her children at the zoo.

Ginger hasn't been in the GMA studios since March 2020 as a result of her travel commitments, and fans are looking forward to the day she returns and joins the rest of her co-hosts.

The GMA star is a doting mother to two young sons

The star recently opened up about when she was likely to return to the ABC studios in a Q&A session on Instagram Stories.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking news with fans

MORE: Michael Strahan shares devastating news as fans send prayers

A fan had asked her "When are you going to be back in the GMA studio?" Ginger replied alongside an image of herself in the studio with a confuse expression on her face.

She explained in the caption: "This was from my last day in the studio in March 2020 and oddly that expression matches the answer to your question. I have no idea."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.