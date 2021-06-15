Elizabeth Hurley looks sensational as she dances around garden in yellow bikini The Royals star is a Spice Girls fan!

Elizabeth Hurley knows how to make the most of the British sunshine! The 56-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to share a short clip showing her dancing around in the garden wearing a summery yellow bikini.

Elizabeth looked sensational in the video, which saw the star and a friend busting some moves to the Spice Girls track, Who Do You Think You Are?. "Who doesn't dance to the Spice Girls on a sunny birthday weekend in Blighty?" she wrote in the caption.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley's best bikini looks

Needless to say, the comments section of her post quickly lit up with flame and love heart emojis, with one telling Elizabeth: "DANG. Body goals! I am almost 50, and I sure as heck don't look that good. But, I would definitely dance to the Spice Girls!"

Just last week, Elizabeth celebrated her 56th birthday, with her son Damian sharing a touching tribute to his "twin". Damian, 19, shared three snapshots with his fans and wrote in the caption: "It's the day of birth of my favourite human!! My partner in crime for eternity. I love you twin Mother Xx."

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley looks sensational in yellow bikini as she dances to Spice Girls

Elizabeth and Damian have an incredibly close bond. He is Elizabeth's only child from a brief romantic relationship with American businessman Steve Bing, who sadly took his own life in June 2020.

Damian has also followed in his mum's professional footsteps. The teen has taken the modelling world by storm and has featured in a number of high-profile campaigns over the past few years.

Elizabeth with her lookalike son, Damian

Prior to that, he appeared alongside Elizabeth on the small screen after landing the role of Hansel von Liechtenstein, Crown Prince of Liechtenstein, in The Royals – his mother portrays the Queen in the popular drama.

In an interview with You magazine in October, Elizabeth spoke about her relationship with her son. "Yes, we're very close. Thank goodness, because it's really just the two of us," she shared.

Mother and son are very close - and share striking similarities

"We get most of the same things. Of course, he's left me streets behind because he's young and knows everything, but otherwise we have the same sensibility, which is great."

Asked about their striking similarities, she agreed: "Yeah, quite alike! And I've got some pictures of me around his age where there are a lot of facial similarities."

