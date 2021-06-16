Catherine Zeta-Jones thrills fans with her dance moves in incredible video The star and her family have been holidaying in Mallorca

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been holidaying in Mallorca with husband Michael Douglas and their children, but the star ended up feeling a little bit nostalgic during her time away.

On Tuesday, the star marked the ninth anniversary of the film version of Rock of Ages, in which she starred as Patricia Whitmore.

During the musical, Catherine memorably performed Hit Me With Your Best Shot, as her character protested outside of a club.

In the epic clip, Catherine showed herself and the backing dancers at three stages during the filming of the scene. The first was just an initial run-through, with the second being a dress rehearsal and the final being the version that was used in the film.

"#RockOfAges...9 years ago today!! Time flies when you try to dismantle Rock and Roll," she joked.

And fans went wild over the incredible post, with her co-star in the film, Diego Boneta declaring: "You absolutely CRUSHED it!!!"

Rock of Ages turned nine on Tuesday

A second added: "You are so amazing, love your energy," and a third said: "We need more of you in things like this! That's entertainment!"

During her Spanish getaway, the Welsh actress headed off to the beach – and we couldn't have been more envious.

The Chicago star and her family were certainly making the most of every moment as they lapped up the sun and scenery.

Michael shared a breathtaking selfie of himself during a family trip to the beach – which is conveniently accessible from their luxury holiday home.

In the image, the actor was dressed in a T-shirt and sunglasses as he stood in front of the clear blue ocean.

The star has been enjoying her Spanish vacation

"Happy Saturday! What's everyone up to this weekend? Wishing you all a great weekend! MD," the dad-of-three captioned the post.

The family's incredible beach house boasts 11,000 square feet, ten bedrooms and is set on the outskirts of the village of Valldemossa.

Inside, there is a home cinema and a gym for leisure activities and outside there is an idyllic swimming pool, a vineyard and direct access to the sea through the small village of S'Estaca.

Catherine and Michael have been staying at their holiday home with their children, Dylan and Carys.

