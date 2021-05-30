Catherine Zeta-Jones' family celebrate exciting news during luxury Spanish vacation The Chicago actress is married to Michael Douglas and they share children Dylan and Carys

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are two of the most famous stars in Hollywood – so it comes as no surprise that they often have celebratory work news.

Most recently, during their Spanish vacation at their holiday home in Mallorca, the couple marked a big day involving Michael's latest project.

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-three shared footage of himself standing in the kitchen of their mansion, looking happy and relaxed.

He said: "Hello everyone and a happy Friday. It's the big day, the big night, as tonight is the first night of the premiere of the third season of The Kominsky Methody, only on Netflix.

"I'm pretty proud about it, I hope you get a few giggles in there and have a good time, and I hope you guys will enjoy it and watch it."

What's more, it's both the third and final season of the hit show.

Catherine Zeta-Jones' husband Michael Douglas revealed some exciting news from Spain

Michael was inundated with support from his followers, with one writing: "I can't wait to watch it Michael, why is it the last season?!" while another wrote: "Today is the day, so excited." A third added: "You should be proud. It's a great show."

No doubt Michael marked the occasion watching the show with his doting family.

The actor shares children Dylan, 21, and Carys, 18, with Catherine, and is also father to son Cameron Douglas, 42, who he shares with ex Viviane Thibes.

Catherine and Michael are away on holiday in Mallorca with their family

The celebrity couple have been in Mallorca with their children, staying at their 190-acre estate.

The impressive residence features everything from a home cinema and gym to a vineyard.

The family have been on the island for over a week, but it appears that they've decided not to publicly share any holiday photos on social media.

Michael is a doting family man

However, fans have seen glimpses of the stunning holiday home before when the family have stayed there on previous trips.

The holiday follows shortly after the couple's youngest child Carys celebrated her 18th birthday, followed by her high school graduation.

