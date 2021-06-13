Catherine Zeta-Jones commands attention as she poses in robe inside family kitchen The Chicago actress lives in New York with husband Michael Douglas and their children

Catherine Zeta-Jones never has a hair out of place, and looked as glamorous as ever in her latest social media post.

The Chicago actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a stunning photo of herself posing in the kitchen with a cup of coffee, dressed in a patterned robe.

The Hollywood star's hair was styled in a bouncy blowdry, while her makeup was kept natural.

The award-winning actress posted the picture to promote her homeware range, Casa Zeta-Jones, which recently released its own coffee brand.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "You are so beautiful," while another wrote: "I love this photo!" A third added: "Looking amazing," accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Catherine launched Casa Zeta-Jones in 2017 and its been going from strength to strength ever since.

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked incredibly glamorous as she relaxed in her kitchen

The brand includes everything from bedding to bath towels and rugs, all with a nod to Catherine's timeless style.

The actress has an incredible flare for design and her New York home is filled with artwork and vibrant furnishings.

Catherine is incredibly house proud too, and previously posted a video of herself telling her daughter

Carys to be careful of the artwork after she hit her foot against the wall. In the caption, the doting mum joked that she needed to "get a life" after she put the artwork before her daughter's health.

Catherine has her own homeware brand - Casa Zeta-Jones

She wrote: "When you are more concerned about your painting than your daughter's foot. You need to get a life."

As well as a beautiful Georgian mansion in Irvington, New York, Catherine and her husband Michael Douglas also have an apartment overlooking Central Park on New York's Central Park West, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales.

They also have a holiday home in Mallorca, Spain, where they have been staying for the past few weeks.

Catherine with her husband Michael Douglas and their children

The incredible house boasts ten bedrooms and 11,000 square feet of space, and is set on the outskirts of the village of Valldemossa.

Inside, there is a home cinema and a gym for leisure activities and outside there is an idyllic swimming pool, a vineyard and direct access to the sea through the small village of S'Estaca.

