Catherine Zeta-Jones shocks fans with secret talent as she films in exotic garden The Hollywood star has a talent for gardening!

Catherine Zeta-Jones shocked fans on Sunday as she shared a rare glimpse of her exotic garden in the $4.5 million home she shares with husband Michael Douglas – but it wasn't the outdoor space that got fans talking.

Taking to Instagram to post a video of her latest yield, Catherine revealed she has a secret talent – gardening!

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare glimpse of her $4.5 million garden

The star shared the video with her 3.7 million followers, showing off several giant courgettes laid out on a bench that had been grown in her very own vegetable patch.

"Extra large organics from my garden, my favorites! Happy Sunday all" Catherine penned, signalling to her followers that she has quite the green thumb.

Catherine shares her $4.5 million New York home with husband Michael

The glamorous 51-year-old then flipped the camera to flash a makeup-free smile, wearing an elegant black kaftan with a dramatic red floral print.

"Extremely large zucchinis, or in Britain as we call them, courgettes. But they are STUPENDOUS!" Catherine revealed, clearly proud of her horticultural talent.

Fans left hundreds of hand clapping emojis in the comments to share their shock at Catherine's secret gardening skill. "AMAZING" said one fan, whilst another wrote: "Wow. What a harvest."

The star shared a glimpse of her exotic garden

"Zucchini bread, zucchini with pesto, zucchini muffins… gotta love zucchini!" wrote a third fan.

The star's exotic garden could be seen in the background of her video, and we can't get over the incredible view.

Looking like a scene fresh out of Mamma Mia, Catherine smiled at the camera unveiling breathtaking greenery and a glowing sunset behind her terrace, which was similar to a Greek taverna.

Catherine is a mother-of-two to son Dylan and daughter Carys

Catherine not only shares her luxe New York home with husband Michael, but also their two children Dylan and Carys.

With the most amazing interiors and a 12-acre estate which has been described as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester", the house has everything Catherine needs to fuel her love for gardening.

