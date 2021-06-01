Catherine Zeta-Jones details experience of bringing up her kids with Michael Douglas in the spotlight The Hollywood couple share two children together

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas may be one of the most celebrated couples in Hollywood - but it's business as usual when it comes to their home life. The couple, who have been married since 2000, are doting parents to two children; 20-year-old Dylan and 18-year-old Carys.

During a candid chat with the Telegraph's Stella Magazine, the 51-year-old actress gave fans an insight into her marriage and their approach to parenting under the spotlight.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrate emotional family milestone

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones opens up about her children's future acting careers

"We wanted them to have a normal childhood, not being photographed going to school every day," she explained. "We didn't want them to be on film sets with a tutor. If I was working, Michael would be home with them and vice versa."

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals warning husband Michael Douglas gave children

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys looks breathtaking in beautiful beach snap

On keeping their kids grounded, Catherine added: "I'm very conscious of my kids being very rooted, very down to earth and I'm always big on manners.

"I get complimented on how unaffected they are and that's because they weren't brought up in Hollywood. We managed to retain some of their childhood much longer than other folk."

Michael Douglas and Catherine are doting parents to Dylan and Carys

Catherine and Michael luckily were with their kids, Dylan and Carys, for the early part of the pandemic. "Like everyone else, lockdown was a bit of a shock [to us]," revealed the star. "What was interesting was to have us all together as a family. It was really comforting.

MORE: Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones' dream home in New York

"I love having breakfast, lunch and dinner with them. My son is in college and my daughter is in boarding school in Europe, so having them home took us back, my husband and I, to a time when they were much younger."

Meanwhile, Catherine recently appeared on Today where she opened up about Dylan and Carys and how they were most likely to follow in their parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Dylan and Carys are set to follow in their famous parents' footsteps

She said: "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

The Hollywood beauty continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp - my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.