Catherine Zeta-Jones mourns death of her 'birthday brother' in heartbreaking tribute The actress took to Instagram in memory of her friend

Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram on Sunday in memory of her dear friend, Mansour Ojjeh. The Chicago actress shared a series of candid snapshots and a heartfelt message following the news that the Paris-born Saudi billionaire had passed away at the age of 68.

"Mansour Ojjeh, thank you birthday brother for the joy you gave me in calling you a friend," the heartbroken star wrote.

"You were an exceptional human being and your love, light and laughter will live with us forever and ever and ever and ever........sleep tight my love. Kathy, Lana, Lia, Sara, Sultan... I love you."

Among those to respond to Catherine’s touching message was her stepson, Cameron Douglas, who wrote: "…one of the best humans I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. My heart is with Mons’s beautiful Family." Meanwhile, a number of Catherine’s fans shared love hearts and prayer emojis in response to her post.

Catherine paid a touching tribute to her late friend on social media

Catherine's husband, Michael Douglas, also shared a moving tribute to Mansour. Alongside a series of photos, he wrote: "RIP to my friend, brother, and racing team owner Mansour Ojjeh.

"Mansour was truly one of a kind; an amazing friend who meant so much to my family and I. I will be forever grateful for his friendship and kindness. Sending all my love and deepest sympathies to Kathy, Lana, Lia, Sara, and Sultan."

Husband Michael Douglas also remembered Mansour in a touching post

Mansour was a major shareholder at McLaren and had been a key figure in the racing team’s history for nearly 40 years. Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton also paid tribute on social media, writing, "I carry a heavy heart into the race after the loss of a close friend, Mansour Ojjeh. He had the biggest heart and always carried the biggest smile.

"I am so grateful to have known such a man. This man loved unconditionally. Rest in peace brother, love you always."

