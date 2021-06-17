Kym Marsh has thanked her fans for their support following the devastating news of her father Dave's cancer diagnosis. Appearing on Morning Live on Thursday, the 45-year-old broke down in tears after watching a clip with her dad, 76, where they spoke about his battle with terminal prostate cancer.

After the show, Kym tweeted: "Thank you so much for all of your very kind messages of support today about my brave and wonderful daddy @Davestheman113 and his fight with prostate cancer. He hopes by sharing his story he may just help save some lives. #getchecked."

WATCH: Kym Marsh reveals dad's cancer diagnosis

Kym revealed his diagnosis was a result of a delayed check-up due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I'm absolutely in awe of him. I've said it before but I really am," she remarked.

"He's so brave to share that and he just wants to get the message out there so somebody might see it and it might just help someone."

Talk then went on to Kym's upcoming wedding, with co-host Gethin Jones saying: "Dave is a really funny man but do you know what? There is so much love in your family. And I know you do your best to be there for your family and actually now, he has something to look forward to… He's got a wedding, he's going to walk you down the aisle now."

Kym recently confirmed her engagement

Looking hopeful, Kym explained: "He is determined to walk me down that aisle. That's spurring him on," the former soap star admitted before being given some time to compose herself before returning to the screen.

In the pre-recorded video with her father, Kym said: "You have always taught me to be strong and not to take things lying down...sink or swim." To which, Dave replied: "What's the saying? You've only got one life, look after it and live it."

"I'm in absolute awe of you, dad," the presenter added before they shared an emotional hug. "I'm going nowhere," he confessed, while Kym remarked: "I know you're not. You can't leave me."

