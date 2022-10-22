Inside Strictly star Kym Marsh's £500k Instagrammable home with husband Scott Ratcliff The Strictly star often shares a look inside the property on social media

The One Show host and current Strictly Come Dancing contestant Kym Marsh moved into a new home close to Warrington, Cheshire, with her husband Scott Ratcliff, and children David, Emilie and Polly at the end of 2018.

Kym, 46, has shared several glimpses inside her five-bedroom, £500k property on Instagram, showing the modern décor and heartbreaking tributes to her son Archie, who was stillborn in February 2009. Scroll through the gallery to take a peek inside Kym's home…

When Kym celebrated her birthday during the lockdown period amid the coronavirus pandemic, her family went all out to help her celebrate. She shared a photo of how they had decorated the living room, and revealed that it has wooden floors and grey walls, with a traditional log fireplace and a glass coffee table made with a body of pebbles.

Another photo of Kym in her living room revealed a selection of white shelves in one corner, and a minimalist grey sofa. There are wooden floors, and a grey rug in the middle of the room.

The One Show host Kym unveiled her bedroom after her new bed was delivered. It has a grey button-back frame, and Kym has dressed it with metallic silver velvet throws and cushions.

The Hear'Say star shared this photo of her eldest children David and Emilie standing in the kitchen on the day they moved in. With unpacking still to do, the group appeared to opt for a takeaway while standing around the large island unit, showing a glimpse at the white cabinets, dark worktops and grey walls behind them.

Kym also shared a video showing one of her friends helping to unpack, giving a peek at her new living room, which is also decorated in a muted colour scheme, and has a large bay window at the front. A studio style tripod lamp is among the accessories Kym has in her home, along with a decorative quote sign that had been placed on the windowsill.

"Coming along nicely," Kym captioned the video, which showed how she had styled one section of the room by placing ornaments and candleholders on the fireplace, along with another lamp and candles next to family photos on a coffee table.

Kym has kept a special tribute to her son Archie, who was stillborn in 2019, including prints of his hands and footprints, and a framed card with his initial A on it.

The actress has a similar frame with her own initial on it, which she has put on display alongside an organic candle. "This smells absolutely amazing, it definitely makes me feel happy!" she captioned the photo.

