Kym Marsh showcases her washboard abs in pink sports bra after 5k run The TV star is a fitness enthusiast

Kym Marsh certainly worked up quite the sweat this week after completing a 5k run in the warm weather. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the 44-year-old confessed she was rather impressed with her efforts.

"Slowly getting back to fitness!! Managed 5k today in this heat but it nearly finished me off!! Proud of myself though!" she remarked in the caption.

MORE: Inside The One Show's Kym Marsh's incredible family home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kym Marsh opens up about life with her army boyfriend

The selfies showed Kym flaunt her incredibly toned abs in a pink sports bra and cropped leggings. The neon-coloured bralette even featured the phrase, 'Dream, Achieve, Believe'.

MORE: Meet the future generation of Coronation Street! The cast's adorable kids

SEE: The one detail fans can't believe about Kym Marsh's style transformation

Her friends and fans alike were quick to react on her amazing physique, with Adele Parks writing: "Those Abs!!" One fan said: "Kym with those abs I think you're ready to join the parachute regiment." A second commented: "You look incredible."

Since leaving Coronation Street at the end of 2019, the actress has landed various presenting stints on the BBC with The One Show and Morning Live. She also used her extra time to work on her body at the gym.

One of the snaps Kym shared after her 5k run

However, back in 2018, Kym revealed how she lost five pounds in 10 days after she ended her relationship with ex Matt Baker.

She is now with Parachute Regiment major Scott Ratcliff. They have been dating since July 2018 but have had to endure long stints of separation as Scott served abroad.

Kym, meanwhile, is a doting mum to her children David, 26, and Emily, 24, with her ex Dave Cunliffe, and Polly, 10, with ex-husband Jamie Lomas, 46. She also gave birth to a baby boy named Archie in 2009, but he tragically passed away after he was born.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.