Kym Marsh becomes a grandmother for the first time at 42 She celebrated with the sweetest photo...

Kym Marsh has become a grandmother for the first time after her daughter Emilie Cunliffe, 22, gave birth. Not only that – but it sounds like she had a hands-on role during the big event!

READ MORE: Coronation Street's Kym Marsh reveals excitement over becoming a grandmother at 42

The Coronation Street star, who shot to fame as part of the group Hear'Say in 2001, revealed the news on Instagram of Saturday, posting a sweet close-up snap of the baby boy's tiny hand.

Kym has repeatedly expressed her excitement about becoming a grandmother

In the caption, she wrote: "Last night was a night I will never forget. I became a “Loli” for the first time!!! My beautiful daughter was an absolute warrior and her partner and I were the best birthing team we could be!!! I was so honoured to have been a part of bringing him into the world. My beautiful grandson, I love you I will always love you and I promise to help guide you through life as best I can. Welcome to the world “Baby Hoz” #name to follow," ending with two blue heart emojis.

The unusual nickname is a reference to the baby's father, Emilie's partner, Mike Hoszowskyj. The post quickly racked up more than 35,000 likes and lots of well wishes from fans. "This is beautiful! Congratulations to you all," wrote one, while another said, "I have 2 little grandsons and they are my world."

RELATED: Kym Marsh announces shock decision to quit Coronation Street after 13 years

Kym has two grown-up children, Emilie and David, 24, from her relationship with former partner Dave Cunliffe. She married Eastenders star Jack Ryder in 2002, and after their divorce in 2009, married actor Jamie Lomas, with whom she had two children: Polly, 8, and Archie, who was born prematurely in 2011 and died moments after his birth. The actress was praised for her portrayal of her Coronation Street character Michelle Connor's stillbirth storyline in 2017.

Emilie is Kym's second child and oldest daughter

She announced in February that she would be taking a break from the show later this year and that part of the reason was her daughter's pregnancy. "Another big factor in my decision to take a break from Corrie is the impending arrival of my grandson. I’m looking forward to having more time to spend with him and Emilie after he’s born this summer," she said in a statement.

While she'll be written out of the soap, she insisted that the break won't be permanent. "This isn't the last you've heard of Michelle Connor – she'll be back!" she promised.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.