Kate Hudson's boyfriend divides fans with major transformation It was all thanks to the Almost Famous star!

Kate Hudson's boyfriend has a brand new look – and it's all thanks to the scissor-happy star!

Kate, 42, took to Instagram to share a before snapshot showing smiling Danny Fujikawa sat in front of her as she wielded some scissors over his long ponytail. "It was time!" she wrote in the caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson's daughter sings Happy Birthday

Her photo received a mixed reaction from fans and famous friends. “Noooooooooo!” wrote Gywneth Paltrow, while Chelsea Handler asked, “Seriously?” “Omg,” added Liv Tyler while Jennifer Meyer begged, “Omggggg let’s see!!!”

Kate followed up her post with a slow-mo video to unveil Danny’s new look. The clip shows the musician emerging from the pool and shaking his new short hair style. “… and nothing was ever the same again,” she wrote in the caption.

“Dying,” Gwyneth responded, while Sharon Stone remarked, “Yeah, nice cut!” A fan told the star: “Totally getting Keanu Reeves vibes!” and a second added: “BEST AFTER EVER!!”

Kate and Danny started dating at the end of 2016 having known each other since the actress was 23. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Rani Rose, in October 2018. The little girl’s name is pronounced Ronnie after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa.

The star has said of her romance with Danny: "We've known each other for 15 years. He's my best friend's stepbrother. We kinda skipped through the part of knowing what the hiccups were. You kinda skip the part of going, 'Oh, you're like that?'"

She added on The Talk: "In terms of family, I've known his family forever. To have that connection is really powerful."

Kate is also a mom to sons Ryder, 17, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and nine-year-old Bingham with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

The Nine star previously told People that Danny “makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought”.

“I still feel loved,” she added. “His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure.”