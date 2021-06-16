Kate Hudson's heartbreaking story behind her unique middle name revealed The Hollywood star's parents are Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson

Kate Hudson is from a famous family and has grown up in the spotlight – with everyone knowing a lot about her personal life as a result.

However, one little known fact about the Hollywood star is that she has a rather unique middle name, which has an emotional backstory behind it.

When the actress was born, her mother Goldie Hawn decided to pay tribute to her beloved late uncle Garry, who passed away shortly before Kate's birth.

As a result, Kate's full name is Kate Garry Hudson.

Kate is the only daughter of Goldie and her ex-husband Bill Hudson. The former couple are also parents to Oliver Hudson, 44.

The First Wives Club star went on to welcome a third child, son Wyatt, with her long-term partner Kurt Russell, in 1986.

Kate's family are incredibly close and both she and Oliver affectionately call Kurt 'Pa'.

Goldie Hawn named daughter Kate Hudson after her late uncle

What's more, when Kate had her own children, she took inspiration from Goldie in choosing meaningful middle names – with her son Bingham taking on the name Hawn as a second moniker in honour of his grandmother.

The Almost Famous actress is also mother to son Ryder, 17, and daughter Rani, two. The brood are currently away in Skiathos, Greece, on a luxury holiday.

The Music star has shared photos from their time on the Greek Island so far on social media, including a sweet picture of her sunbathing with her famous mother.

Goldie is incredibly close to her family

The Greek trip is the family's first time abroad since the start of the pandemic, and it looks like they are making the most of every minute.

Goldie in particular will no doubt enjoy spending quality time with her grandchildren during the vacation.

The award-winning actress is a doting grandmother to seven grandkids.

Currently, the youngest grandchild is Wyatt's son Buddy, who was born in December, although Kate hasn't completely ruled out having another baby in the future.

Kate Hudson with her three children

Oliver told HELLO! in a recent interview that he was very much done having any more children, but that he wouldn't put it past his sister to have another child.

After being reminded that his younger sibling had previously joked that she was considering having another child to beat her brother, Oliver said: "She can have that win. I’ll pull up at the finish line and she can take the win if she wants it."

