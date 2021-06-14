Kate Hudson takes daughter Rani on holiday – and divides fans with masked airport picture The duo have headed out of Los Angeles for the summer

Kate Hudson and daughter Rani, two, are officially on holiday mode! The actress shared a picture of them both at the airport, and simply captioned it: "Been since March 2020 and now it's time to roll little lady. We got this."

According to comments from friends, the family have gone away for the summer, although the destination is still unclear.

In the snap posted on Kate's account, the duo are pictured on the tarmac, after coming off a commercial flight. Both Kate and Rani are wearing casual clothing and are fully masked, with the adorable two-year-old sporting a colourful mask and a rainbow shield.

Despite Rani's cute accessories, fans of the 42-year-old star were very critical.

"Why? Just Why?" asked one, whilst a second added: "Poor girl."

A third remarked: "Let the baby breathe!!!"

Thankfully, most of Kate's fans jumped to their defence, with one writing: "Great job Kate wearing mask with your little lady."

"Maybe the cutest photo ever," said a second, whilst another follower wrote: "Enjoy your holiday with your daughter Kate."

It's unknown where the family have travelled to, but in the past Kate and her partner Danny Fujikawa have favoured Europe.

In 2019, when she was pregnant with Rani, they were pictured in Tuscany, Greece and the South of France. Earlier this year, the Almost Famous star went on the cutest glamping trip in Paso Robles, Calif., and shared several photos and videos on Instagram that gave fans a glimpse into their laid-back getaway.

"Moments from one amazing weekend #familyiseverything #famsallhere (Sending love to our new friends @windwoodranchpaso and the band @shawnclarkfamilyband Both who made this a darn good time ) #gotthestevietipi," Kate captioned the post.