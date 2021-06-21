Today's Hoda Kotb marks special celebration with fiance Joel ahead of wedding

Hoda Kotb has shared an adorable picture of her fiance Joel Schiffman and their two daughters to celebrate Father's Day.

"Happy fathers day daddy-oh!" she sweetly captioned the picture which showed Joel in the middle of Haley and Hope, who was beaming for the camera.

"Daddy and his little gals," commented one fan, as another shared: What a beautiful photo!!"

"What a precious picture of the girls and dashing of Joel. I hope he had a great day," wrote one follower as others shared heart emojis.

MORE: Hoda Kotb marks impressive celebrations with heartfelt message

Loading the player...

WATCH: Today show host Hoda Kotb celebrates birthday with daughters

Hoda and Joel adopted Haley in 2017 and later announced in 2019 they had adopted a second daughter, Hope.

Hoda shared the news of Hope's arrival by calling into the show and revealing that Haley had taken to bing a big sister very quickly.

MORE: Al Roker and Deborah Roberts welcome new family member

"This morning at breakfast [Haley] was trying to feed [the new baby] her raspberries and I was like, 'Not yet, babe!' She was literally marching around saying,"I’m a big sister,'" shared Hoda at the time.

Hoda shared an adorable picture of her fiance and daughters

The family of four were set to celebrate Hoda and Joel's wedding in 2020 but they were forced to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Hoda & Jenna’s Unscripted segment in April, Hoda opened up about the nuptials and revealed her sister Hala will be the maid of honor.

"She also said that the planning process has been difficult because of the restrictions which have been in place," shared Hoda.

Hoda with her fiance, daughters and mom

"You know what's weird is you plan something and you had it all in stone and then everything got uprooted and now we're planning it again and there's something weird. We're like 'We're doing it. Should we just do it this summer? Should we wait?' We don't know," she added.

Hoda got engaged to Joel in November 2019 and they had hoped to say "I do’ in a beachside ceremony the following August.

The pandemic forced them to push it to November 2020, but that was also postponed. Now she insists there is no rush. "I'm going to be really happy to get married, and I'm also perfectly fine right now as we nest and do our things," Hoda said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here