Hoda Kotb marks impressive celebrations with heartfelt message This is so sweet!

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have grown to be close friends over the years that they've been presenting Today together.

MORE: Inside Hoda Kotb's cosy NY home to raise her two daughters

And to mark Savannah's ten-year anniversary on the programme, Hoda shared a heartfelt message for her close friend.

The presenter posted a throwback picture of Savannah holding her daughter Vale when the young girl was still just a baby.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie make big change to their show

Savannah was beaming as she held Vale, who looked incredibly stylish in a black polka-dot dress.

"Sg its your 10 year anniversary... so many worky pix to choose from... but this one shows your whole heart," Hoda wrote. "I love sitting next to you."

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love of the picture and their amazement at Savannah's tenure.

One fan wrote: "Wow 10 years!! That's amazing," and another commented on Vale's happy face. "She is so happy for mama," they said.

A third added: "Happy Savannahversary!! You have brought smiles & tears to us all!! Here’s to another 10 years at least!"

Hoda shared her joy at Savannah's ten-year anniversary

Savannah also celebrated hitting the important milestone by sharing a series of throwback photos, including from her childhood.

MORE: Hoda Kotb stuns fans with gorgeous wedding photos from 'magical' day

MORE: Hoda Kotb wows with unexpected hair transformation in before-and-after video

She wrote: "No one was saying, 'this girl is gonna anchor the Today Show one day.' For this and a million other reasons, I am marveling at the miraculous blessing I have been given.

"Thank you, @todayshow, for ten thrilling, challenging, inspiring, and jaw dropping years. I could post many adventures (and maybe I just will!) but it's the dear people here that I hold in my heart forever."

She then paid tribute to her colleagues, writing: "Thanks for the love and friendship @hodakotb @alroker @carsondaly @craigmelvinnbc @jennabhager @williegeist @nmoralesnbc @sheinelle_o @dylandreyernbc @kathielgifford @tmazzarelli @libbyleist and special shout-out to @yaelfederbush for being 'biographer'."

Hoda also had some incredible personal news to celebrate recently, as her best friend's daughter graduated from high school.

Hoda and Savannah are close friends

"Congratulations Catherine!!!! St. Martin grad - NYU is waiting for you," the star beamed in a post celebrating the achievement.

Hoda's many Instagram followers loved hearing about the star's personal news and seeing a glimpse of the heartwarming occasion.

One fan told her: "Omg, congrats Catherine and proud mama @karenswensen." Another wrote: "Beautiful picture of family love," while one follower said, "Congrats to Catherine. Love that you are always there to support them in their most memorable times."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.