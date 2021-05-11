Hoda Kotb raises serious questions about daughter Hope in new video The Today star has two adopted children

Hoda Kotb is a loving mother to two daughters with fiancé Joel Schiffman – but fans were left with some serious questions about her youngest, Hope, two, after watching a recent video.

The Today show star – who adopted Hope in April 2019, and big sister Haley in February 2017 – posted an adorable clip of her children on Mother's Day.

In the video, the two girls are busy playing with their toys before Haley turns to face the camera and sweetly says: "Happy Mother's Day mama, I love you."

WATCH: Hoda Kotb opens up about horrific parenting shame

While many of Hoda's fans were quick to comment on how adorable the four-year-old was, others quizzed the TV star on why little Hope didn't turn around to also face the camera.

Some fans even went as far as to point out that Hoda rarely shares photos of Hope's face on Instagram, while others defended the mother-of-two.

"That was cute but why didn't the other one turn around?" quizzed one follower. "She never shows the other child," responded another.

Hoda's fans queried why Hope never faces the camera

Defending Hoda, one fan replied: "Hoda is allowed to protect her young child as she wishes. [She] did the same thing with her first daughter – nothing cold about it. Most celebrities do this for security reasons."

Reacting to the naysayers who claimed Hoda only shares photos of Haley, one fan pointed out: "If you look through her posts there are some pictures of Hope."

Last October, Hoda revealed during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show that she had filled in the paperwork to start the adoption process for baby number three.

Hoda has filed paperwork to adopt a third child

The TV star told host Drew: "You know what. I was sitting with Joel – who by the way has a grown daughter who just graduated law school so know where we are here – I said to him, 'We have a lot of love in this house do we have space for more love? Yes, we do. Would our family be enhanced? Yes, it would. Are there children who need us too? Yes, there are.'

"Every answer is yes. Look, it's not in our hands now. We filled out the paperwork and said it's in god's hands now, like come what may. I just know your heart's ability to expand blows my mind, you can fit so much love in there."

