Al Roker and wife welcome new family member in momentous occasion The couple have been eagerly awaiting this

Al Roker and his longtime wife, Deborah Roberts, are incredibly proud of their close-knit family - and it’s just got bigger!

The Today show weatherman and TV journalist celebrated a long-awaited occasion on Friday and the photos are beautiful.

Al and Deborah officially became in-laws after his oldest daughter, Courtney, got married in a stunning ceremony they’ve been counting down to.

Courtney tied the knot with her fiancé, Wesley Laga, and shared some snapshots on her Instagram Stories.

In the images, the bride looked beautiful and her surroundings were nothing short of show-stopping.

The couple said "I do" at the Ashford Estate in New Jersey where Al walked Courtney down the aisle.

Al and Deborah welcomed their son-in-law to the family

He couldn’t wait to proudly give away his firstborn but ahead of the nuptials Al admitted he was nervous for one reason.

In an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the father-of-three said: "It's an outside wedding, so I am a little nervous about the weather."

He then went on to say that he didn't want guests to complain about the weather or compare his daughter's big day to theirs.

Al's daughter got married in New Jersey

"Like, don't make me take you out at my daughter's wedding," he joked.

By the looks of things, the weather held out for the bride and groom and the indoor reception after the ceremony looked positively dreamy.

Al also expressed his love for his new son-in-law and described him to Tamron as a "lovely young man".

Courtney looked beautiful on her wedding day

He said: "They're terrific together, so this is an easy one. If the other two meet folks that are just as nice as Wes with families that are just as nice, then I am a blessed man."

The father-of-three shares Courtney, 34, with first wife Alice Bell, and is also dad to children Leila, 22, and Nick, 16, who he shares with Deborah.

