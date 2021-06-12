Hoda Kotb's new family photos with daughters leave fans doing a double-take The Today show star adopted her two gorgeous children

Hoda Kotb headed into the weekend with a smile on her face as she and her two daughters were reunited with family members and friends.

The Today show host was beaming in photos with Hope and Hayley, and her mother, Sameha and sister, Hala, too and after sharing them on Instagram her fans couldn't get over one thing… how alike they look!

Hoda’s social media followers were forced to do a double-take as they commented on the remarkable similarity between mother and daughters, Hoda and Hala.

"OMG I love this picture. I adore Hoda. They all three look just alike," wrote one, while a second added, "so alike," and many more called the snapshots, "beautiful".

Hoda didn’t caption the selection of images with her adopted children but they spoke for themselves.

The TV personality is incredibly close to her family and her sister will be her maid of honour when she finally gets to walk down the aisle with her fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

Hoda, her mum and her sister all look so alike

Speaking on Hoda & Jenna’s Unscripted segment in April, Hoda opened up about the nuptials - which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I would have a maid of honour," she said. "It will be Hala, my sister. She also said that the planning process has been difficult because of the restrictions which have been in place.

"You know what's weird is you plan something and you had it all in stone and then everything got uprooted and now we're planning it again and there's something weird. We're like 'We're doing it. Should we just do it this summer? Should we wait?' We don't know," she added.

Hoda and Joel have had to postpone their wedding

Hoda got engaged to Joel in November 2019 and they had hoped to say "I do’ in a beachside ceremony the following August. The pandemic forced them to push it to November 2020, but that was also postponed.

Now she insists there is no rush. "I'm going to be really happy to get married, and I'm also perfectly fine right now as we nest and do our things," Hoda said.

