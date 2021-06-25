Will Smith's new video leaves fans feeling confused It's random, but in the best way?

Will Smith is nothing if not a suave and charismatic gentleman. But sometimes, he does just enough that leaves people scratching their heads a little bit but also bursting out laughing because of it.

While filming a video with his team at Westbrook media out in the open, a bee suddenly flew past the frame, interrupting him as he was talking. He posted the clip to his Instagram.

WATCH: Will Smith puts a spin on a bee

"Did you see the bee flying across? That was cool," he said. "Go back and run that slow-mo, see the bee flying across the frame." And that was what happened.

The video then immediately went into rewind and slowed down, as the bee came back into the frame. However, it then completely morphed into an animated bee in a cartoon field of flowers.

That bee then started dancing to the City Girls song Twerkulator. It was surrounded by a gold aura and (of all things) pollen as it danced along to the rap song's chorus and first verse. "Whole lotta buzz on this post," he captioned it.

Amid twerking bees, the actor has been posting more family-driven content recently

The actor’s fans found it just as hilarious as they did confusing. “not the bee doing the twerkulator,” one wrote, with a couple of skull emojis. One called it a “Trap bee,” which sounds like a good way to describe things. And a third wrote, “I was BEEcoming confused.” Because honestly, same.

The Men in Black actor has been sharing more content recently from his Red Table Takeover with Kevin Hart, talking about his family and especially his kids, now that both of them are branching out into music again.

Will also recently gave a shout-out to the cover art for his new book

He also has been sharing updates about his upcoming autobiography titled WILL, which is slated to release on November 9, 2021. He even showed off the book's cover in a recent post, a gorgeous mix of primary colors set against a drawing of his face.

"Looks good on a coffee table but I better not catch any y’all coppin’ my book just for your *aesthetic*. This is a MUST READ!! Haha :-) Preorder link in my bio," he wrote.

