Will Smith's family photo with twin siblings has fans saying the same thing The Fresh Prince star was celebrating

Will Smith wished his twin brother and sister a very happy 50th birthday on Wednesday and shared a fun family photo to do it.

The Men in Black actor, 52, delighted fans with a candid snapshot alongside his siblings, Harry and Ellen.

MORE: Will Smith shares shirtless photo and he looks so different

The group were beaming in the snapshot posted on Will's Instagram and he wrote, "Happy birthday Jokas," above the photo and captioned it: "My little brother & sister are 50 today! Damn."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Smith pays adorable tribute to wife Jada Pinkett Smith

His fans were blown away by the fact the actor's younger brother and sister could be 50 with many of them insisting it couldn't be possible.

"Hang on 50?" wrote one, while a second said they were off to Google Will's age, and a third commented: "No way!"

READ: Will Smith denies rumours he's divorcing Jada Pinkett Smith

MORE: 24 celebrities and their well-known siblings

There were also a number of Will's social media followers who didn't even realise he had twins siblings.

Will wished his siblings a happy 50th birthday

The Independence Day star doesn't often share photos of his family - he also has an older sister, Pam - but earlier this year he posted a throwback with Harry and Ellen from 40 years ago alongside one of them today.

He joked that they still couldn't manage to "take a decent photo" but most people were more stunned at the resemblance between Will and Harry.

RELATED: 17 sporty face masks & coverings to work out in: From Nike to Adidas, Reebok, Sweaty Betty & more

Will previously shared a then-and-now photo with Harry and Ellen

Harry is no stranger to the entertainment industry either as he runs Smith Global Media, which does entertainment marketing for film.

The family all reunited back in November, and again for a large family function in January to celebrate their mother Caroline's 84th birthday.

Will has been happily married to actress, Jada Pinkett Smith, since 1997. They have two children, Jaden and Willow, together and she is also a stepmother to his son from his first marriage, Trey Smith.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.