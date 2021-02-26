Will Smith shares incredible rare photo with twin siblings – fans react The Fresh Prince star has three siblings

Will Smith stunned his fans on Thursday after sharing an incredible rare photo of his twin siblings Harry and Ellen.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star, 52, took a trip down memory lane as he posted a throwback photo of himself alongside his brother and sister from 40 years ago.

READ: Will Smith denies rumours he's divorcing Jada Pinkett Smith

He also shared a recent second snap of the trio as he joked that they still couldn't manage to "take a decent photo".

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air house is now on AirBnB

In the snaps, a young Will stands behind his sister with his arms around her shoulders as he smiles widely for the camera.

Meanwhile, a young Ellen and Harry are both looking away from the camera appearing to be unaware a photo is even being taken.

In the recent snap, it is Will who fails to crack a smile, appearing to be caught mid-sentence, while Harry beams his pearly whites and Ellen pouts for the camera.

MORE: 24 celebrities and their well-known siblings

Will shared a 'now and then' photo of his twin siblings

Captioning the 'now and then' images, Will wrote: "40 years later, STILL can’t take a decent photo with these jokas!!"

His fans loved the family reunion, with one commenting: "I love this so much!" A second said: "Beautiful family."

Others were stunned by the similarities between Will and Harry, with one writing: "OMG you and your brother look just the same." Another added: "Your brother looks more like you than you do!"

Will's fans were amazed by the similarities between him and his brother

MORE: 14 best Mother's Day hampers: From M&S to ASOS, Etsy, Amazon & more

The trio have another sister, Pamela, who is four years older than Will and runs a boutique in Philadelphia.

Harry is no stranger to the entertainment industry either as he runs Smith Global Media, which does entertainment marketing for film.

The family all reunited back in November, and again for a large family function in January to celebrate their mother Caroline's 84th birthday.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.