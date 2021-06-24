Anna Paquin leaves fans surprised with rare glimpse inside family home The True Blood star lives in LA with her husband Stephen Moyer and twins Charlie and Poppy

Anna Paquin is notoriously private but delighted fans this week with a rare glimpse inside her family home in LA.

MORE: Where is Michael Strahan why isn't he on Good Morning America?

The True Blood star had fans in stitches in the process as she panned the camera around her living room, only to reveal that her pet cat Lola was hiding from her on the shelf.

Lola couldn't have been less interested in the fact that her owner had walked through the door, and stayed curled up on a pile of books rather than jumping down to greet the actress, much to Anna's amusement.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Anna Paquin shared a rare glimpse inside her family home

The down-to-earth footage also shared a look at the mother-of-two's stylish Scandinavian-inspired home, featuring an in-built fireplace and a green velvet armchair, as well as space-saving in-built shelves.

MORE: Christina Aguilera is a vision is high-cut bodysuit

READ: Rebel Wilson turns heads in tight yellow shorts for fairground ride

In the caption, Anna wrote: "SOUND ON – it's totally cool Lola I only feed you, clean your litter box and love you and take care of you but go right ahead and hiss at me and only me every time you see me. (She loves the kids, tolerates Steve but me…!)"

Fans were quick to comment on the hilarious footage, with one writing: "Cats – they either love you, tolerate you, or are plotting your death," while another wrote: "She loves you. Really she does…!" A third added: "You have the funniest pets ever haha!"

Anna Paquin lives in LA with husband Stephen Moyer

Anna lives in Los Angeles with husband Stephen Moyer and twins Charlie and Poppy.

The celebrity couple prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight and Anna previously opened up about why fans are unlikely to see photos of her twins.

MORE: Heidi Klum is a beach goddess as she emerges from the ocean in barely-there bikini

"Everyone chooses what works for their family. There are aspects of one's private life that are fun and cute and not too revealing," she told Today.

The celebrity couple share twins Poppy and Charlie

"I've always been very private. I'm not as neurotic about it as I was when I was younger. I don't want people to know too much about my real, inner private life."

She continued: "That's part of having been a teenager and feeling constantly, brutally self-conscious and not wanting anyone to stare at me but having a job where that was part of it."

She went on to say that people "won't find any pictures of my children" explaining that it was a choice she and her husband "specifically" made for them.

"I want the right to say that they're not fair game," she said, adding: "Don't mess with my cubs."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.