Evergreen beauty Helen Mirren dazzles on 'Debt' duty

She's been known to rev up a scooter, lock lips with Russell Brand and prowl around on the floor doing cat impressions for a photo op.



But Helen Mirren kept it pretty simple at the London premiere of her new thriller and still managed to get the lion's share of the attention.

Presenting The Debt, the 66-year-old lived up to her reputation as the sexiest dame in Britain.



Showing off her knockout figure in a crimson satin ensemble, complemented by diamond and ruby jewellery, Dame Helen twirled for the cameras.



Dame Helen was joined by newcomer Jessica Chastain, who is currently the toast of Hollywood after featuring as Salome in Al Pacino's film.

Also adding glamour were Colin Firth and his gorgeous Italian wife Livia Giuggioli.



The story centres around Helen's character, who is a Mossad agent looking back on her time hunting Nazis in the Cold War era.



