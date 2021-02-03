Graham Norton's most awkward encounter with Hollywood star revealed – and it's excruciating! This is so uncomfortable!

Graham Norton has revealed his most awkward encounter with a celebrity guest.

The beloved chat show host made an appearance on Mel Giedroyc's new show Unforgiveable, when he was asked whether he had ever had an embarrassing moment with one of his famous guests.

Graham, 57, then recalled an incident backstage on his show with Jessica Chastain, who was there to promote her new film, Crimson Peak, with Tom Hiddleston.

According to Graham, she turned to her host and told him she was "so bad" in the film.

"I thought I should say something," he confessed. "So I went, 'Oh well, you're not that bad!'"

Jessica Chastain and Tom Hiddleston starred together in the 2015 movie, Crimson Peak

It didn't take long for Graham to realise his monumental mistake. Jessica quickly revealed that she had actually meant she played a bad person in the movie. As Mel and her other guests cringed at the story, Graham concluded: "I thought: 'I can't backtrack now!'"

Graham has interviewed countless celebrities over the course of his long-standing career with many standout moments - both good and bad!

Graham is one of the UK's most beloved chat show hosts

In a 2019 interview to promote his book, A Keeper, Graham spoke candidly about the moment Mark Wahlberg famously fell asleep on his chat show sofa in the middle of filming.

"If they're disruptive then that is a bore and annoying. Like Mark Wahlberg, I think Mark got a bit confused about the jet lag and wine," he shared.

Mark Wahlberg made a memorable appearance on the show

"He fell asleep - that was the good bit. When he fell asleep, that was like we were able to tell stories. The show's going a bit better now, I wonder why? Oh, he's asleep.

"And at one stage, he climbed on my lap and was like pinching my nipples, and I remember afterwards thinking, 'Wow, my 20-year-old self, my head would have exploded if someone would tell me he would do that', but my 50-year-old self was just like, 'Get off me!'"

