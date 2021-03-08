Everyone is falling in love with Jessica Chastain’s heart-topped sweater

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

With temps warming up some days and falling right back into winter mode the next, having a transitional sweater in your closet right now is never a bad idea.

Jessica Chastain popped up on Instagram in the perfect one for just that when shared a video of herself wearing a Gogo cozy cream knit cardigan sweater topped with a heart. In the clip, the Ava star twirls around in the sweater, which she paired with a black top and jeans, before striking a pose with a smile.

Jessica twirls in her cozy Gogo sweater

“Who [heart emoji]’s ya baby?,” the actress captioned it. “Those are the best sweaters!,” celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who creates looks for Rebel Wilson, Viola Davis, Amanda Seyfried, and more, replied in the comments.

More fashionistas were quick to rave about the sweater too, with one follower asking the question that filled Jessica’s comments: “Where did you get that? I’m feeling like I need this sweater!”

Jessica’s sweater is Gogo’s Classic Heart Sweater Cardi, and it can be found on the brand’s site for $595.

Julia Roberts also has a thing for heart-topped sweaters. The Oscar winner shared a sweet selfie on Valentine’s Day that showed her wearing a black sweatshirt topped with a white heart, inscribed with the word “Danny”. Julia captioned the photo with a series of heart emojis.

Julia paid tribute to her husband with her heart-topped sweatshirt

The style statement was a tribute to her husband Danny Moder, whom she’s been married to for 18 years. The couple has three kids together, 16-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and Henry, 13.

Julia’s Heart U Most personalized sweatshirt costs hundreds less than Jessica’s knit version at only $68 on Etsy.

Heart U Most personalized sweatshirt, $68, Etsy

Valentine’s Day might be long over, but there’s never a wrong time to spread a little love in style.

