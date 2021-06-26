David Beckham sparks reaction with platinum blonde hair in amazing throwback

David Beckham has shown off his former platinum blonde hair in a sweet family photo with his family.

The football legend, 46, marked his mother's birthday on Saturday with a trip down memory lane, posting a throwback of the two of them and younger sister Joanne.

The grainy image shows David as a youngster flashing a toothy grin to the camera while sporting a crop of white-blonde hair while his mother and sister sit beside him.

Captioning the photo, he wrote: "Happy Birthday to the most amazing mum … Thank you for everything that you do for us we love u so much @sandra_beckham49."

Many fans were quick to send birthday wishes to Sandra, while others were left speechless at just how different David looked. One fan wrote: "Amazing picture," and another said: "What a throwback! Hardly recognised you."

David shared the throwback photo to Instagram

Others couldn't help compare David to his youngest son, Cruz, who this year turned 16. "You look like Cruz," one commented, and someone else agreed, writing: "Wow, Cruz is your double."

Meanwhile, wife Victoria shared her own photo to mark Sandra's 71st birthday. Alongside a candid photo of herself, David, Sandra and her sister-in-law, she wrote: "Happy Birthday @sandra_beckham49! Who do you think was the drunken Beckham here?? Spice up your life, take a leaf out of your daughter in law's book and have a glass of wine (or a Cointreau!) to celebrate today."

Sandra was clearly delighted by the post and responded in the comments: "I wonder [laughing emoji] thank you."

David shared another childhood throwback just last weekend to mark Father's Day here in the UK. In the photo, David posed alongside his mum, sister and dad Ted in what looks like the family's kitchen. While it's not known when the photo was taken, David appears to be a teenager and his hair has darkened to the brunette shade we know today.

To mark Father's Day, David also shared this family photo

The former England captain - who received his own sweet father's day post from eldest son Brooklyn - joked in the caption: "Now you know where I got my style from. Happy Fathers day, dad (not sure about that tash) Love you dad xx."

