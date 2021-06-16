Victoria Beckham smoulders in strapless top for date night with David

Victoria Beckham is enjoying lots of loved-up dates with husband David lately and we are loving all the behind-the-scenes snaps on social media!

On Monday, the 47-year-old shared a selfie taken from high up so we could see her outfit - a black basque with her decotallage on show. Just fabulous! She wrote: "Ready for date night tonight! Loving 'Amour' @victoriabeckhambeauty's new shade of bitten lip tint. I'm wearing it with my NO.2 lip definer and Satin Kajal Cocoa Liner. X VB." Although Victoria didnt tag her outfit details, we are pretty sure the top is from her fashion line.

The fashionista launched her lip liners in 2019 and said at the time: "Anyone who knows me knows I’m obsessed with both lip-liner and shades of nude, so it was only natural that for my second collection I'd introduce the two lip essentials that I use to create my perfect nude lip everyday."

Speaking on This Morning, the singer revealed some of her makeup mishaps over the years. She explained: "I have so many makeup fails. Way too much lip liner in the Spice Girls, way too much lip liner. The American Music Awards was probably my worst makeup look. It was just a lot of everything. A lot of eye, a lot of lip, a lot of blush. But you know, it was the nineties, I look back at those pictures and it makes me smile. It’s been a journey, it’s brought me to where I am and made me realise that quite often, less is better."

Victoria glows in her date night selfie

Self-confessed makeup fan Victoria also told the programme that her youngest child Harper, 9, also has a love of all things beauty.

Speaking of Harper's passion for cosmetics, she said: "Harper's really girly so we do enjoy makeup at home. I mean, she wouldn't go out of the house with makeup on obviously, but I think it’s a really nice thing you can do with your daughter, you know. Play with makeup and have fun."