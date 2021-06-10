Victoria Beckham melts hearts with adorable bedtime photo of husband David doting on little Harper The celebrity couple share four children together

Victoria Beckham has shared the most precious photo of husband David with their daughter Harper. On Wednesday, the former footballer looked every inch the doting dad as he spent some quality time with their nine-year-old during bedtime.

Sharing the heartwarming snap on Instagram Stories, Spice Girls star Victoria gushed: "Someone loves her daddy so much!!!!! Kisses @davidbeckham Harper Seven."

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares first look into Harper's bedroom

The following morning, the fashion designer gave fans another insight into their family life as David made lunch for their little girl. He cut her sandwich into an 'H', with Victoria praising his work. "Is there anything David can't do?" she remarked.

The two stars are one of showbusiness' most celebrated couples. They met in 1997 and were married two years later. Both Victoria and David are now doting parents to four children; sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and daughter Harper.

The couple often sing their children's praises on social media, sharing sweet updates with their fans. There's no denying that David, 46, is very close to their youngest child, and last month he shared some more photos of young Harper – although he hadn't taken them!

David looks every inch the doting dad in this snap

Instead, the former sports star posted a hilarious screenshot to his Instagram Stories which showed that his daughter had taken a series of selfies on his iPhone without him knowing.

The nine-year-old left multiple photos of herself sipping on a hot drink on her dad's camera roll, which he found the next time he picked up his mobile.

A clearly amused David captioned the sweet pictures: "When someone gets hold of your phone" adding a laughing emoji.

