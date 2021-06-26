Michael Strahan shares adorable update with fans after winning Peabody Award

Good Morning America star Michael Strahan has shared a rare and adorable picture of his pet pooch, Enzo.

The goldendoodle, four, posed for a picture that Michael shared with fans on social media, revealing that his dog is a good listener - particularly when there is a treat in it for him.

"ENZO is actually a legitimately trained and certified service animal. He listens but never so intensely as when a treat is the prize!" Michael captioned the snap which showed Enzo sitting patiently.

Michael welcomed Enzo to the family in 2016, and earlier in May shared a throwback to the day they picked him up.

"I can’t believe how small he was!!" Michael shared.

To celebrate Enzo's birthday in August 2020, he posted a picture of the pup on his owner's lap, with Michael joking: "Happy 4th Birthday to my boy Enzo! He still thinks he's a lap dog, and I'm not gonna break his heart to tell him he's not!"

Enzo is a very good listener

The new picture of Enzo comes after Michael and Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, had fans falling over themselves when they shared a sweet photo together for an important reason.

The TV stars both looked amazing in a snapshot posted on Instagram by the ABC journalist and she explained why they were so happy in the caption.

Michael previously joked he didn't want to tell Enzo he was too big to be a lap dog

"I couldn’t be prouder to share this news!" Deborah wrote. "@michaelstrahan and I have been awarded a @peabodyawards along with our uber talented @abc2020 team for in-depth reporting on the Breonna Taylor story."

She continued: "We reported in conjunction with the Louisville @courierjournal on how this police sting went tragically wrong and left the 26-year old woman dead.

Michael and Deborah shared proud news

"We conducted interviews and revealed details that you may not have known about the story.

"We are honored to be recognized for our reporting for @abcnews . Thanks to all who continue to support journalism and our efforts to shine a light on the truth."

Michael himself was quick to comment and wrote: "Congratulations Deb! No one deserves it more than you and the team!" and she responded: "@michaelstrahan as you said. Team work makes dream work!"

