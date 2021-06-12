Good Morning America's Michael Strahan had a reason to smile on Friday, following a difficult week during which he received some very sad news.

The TV star took to Instagram to post a rare family picture which had been created of his mother, Louise, and Michael’s late father, Gene, who passed away in September 2020.

MORE: Michael Strahan shares devastating news as fans send prayers

Fans commented that the artwork was beautiful, as Michael proudly held up the framed picture.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michael Strahan opens up about coronavirus battle

"I am excited to hang this in #strayland," he wrote. "One of my favorite photos of my mom and dad. Thank you, @fiorentinojames."

Michael’s beloved father died at the age of 83 and the former NFL player was understandably devastated.

MORE: Michael Strahan's family vacation with children ruined for surprise reason

SEE: GMA's Michael Strahan reveals daughter's hilarious 'hustle' to make money

Not long after his loss, Michael appeared on The Dr. Oz Show and explained how he was coping with the heartbreak.

Michael lost his father in 2020

The presenter said he kept "all the emails" and "all the texts" from people sending their condolences.

"It was great because it brought smiles to my face to see these people think of my father and my family, and it made me think of some great things with my dad," he said.

MORE: Michael Strahan invites fans inside huge NY home – with unbelievable features

MORE: Michael Strahan pays tribute to his children during COVID-19 recovery – see rare photos

Michael had to deal with another loss this week when he learned of the death of former Giants coach, Jim Fassel, who suffered a heart attack.

Michael is a proud dad to his four children

He paid tribute to him with a post on Instagram in which he wrote: "RIP to a man who played a big part in my life, Jim Fassel. Coach, you will be missed.

"You were not only a great coach but, more importantly, a great man and friend. To Coach Fassel’s family, my condolences and love go out to all of you.

"This news is devastating and hard to comprehend. Always remember life is too short and to make sure you hug and call the people you care about and tell them you love them."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.