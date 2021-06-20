Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts gets fans talking with personal family photos

Deborah Roberts sparked quite the fan reaction after sharing a series of personal photos of her husband Al Roker and their family on Instagram. Deborah was celebrating Father's Day as she uploaded some gems from her family's photo album, including a recent picture from Al's eldest daughter Courtney's wedding, which took place earlier this month.

Another showed the Today weatherman pulling a funny face as he sat on a plane behind his children, while two more poignant photos showed Al with his second daughter Leila and his son Nick.

"He's never far behind… with an embarrassing photo bomb… a shoulder to lean on… or a hand to hold… and they always know he's there. I am fortunate to witness this love and devotion with great delight and deep admiration. I am so proud of the dad that you are and have been @alroker Happy Father's Day!" Deborah sweetly wrote.

The ABC correspondent also shared another picture showing the couple smiling as they sat in their car. "Happy Father's Day @alroker," Deborah posted on her Stories.

Deborah shared some beautiful family photos to mark Father's Day

Fans couldn't get enough of the candid family photos, with one replying: "Such a beautiful family! Happy Father's Day Al!!!!" A second wrote, "AWWWWW, AL!! I love these photos!" while a third noted: "Just the sweetest. I hope your kids know what a blessing he is. And thank you for sharing him! He is a national treasure."

More compliments for the doting father flooded in, including, "He is such an honest to goodness person! So much to admire about him. He's a treasure!" and "I think that he's the best of the best!"

The couple with children Leila and Nick

There's no doubt that Al, 66, will be spoilt rotten on Father's Day. The TV star shares daughter Courtney, 34, with his first wife Alice Bell, while he had Leila, 22, and Nick, 18, with Deborah, who he married in 1995.

Earlier this month, the Rokers welcomed another member to their family when Courtney tied the knot with her fiancé Wesley Laga at the Ashford Estate in New Jersey.

Praising his new son-in-law on The Tamron Hall Show, Al described him as a "lovely young man" before adding: "They're terrific together, so this is an easy one. If the other two meet folks that are just as nice as Wes with families that are just as nice, then I am a blessed man."

