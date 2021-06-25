Michael Strahan and Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, had fans falling over themselves when they shared a sweet photo together for an important reason.

The TV stars both looked amazing in a snapshot posted on Instagram by the ABC journalist and she explained why they were so happy in the caption.

"I couldn’t be prouder to share this news!" Deborah wrote. "@michaelstrahan and I have been awarded a @peabodyawards along with our uber talented @abc2020 team for in-depth reporting on the Breonna Taylor story."

She continued: "We reported in conjunction with the Louisville @courierjournal on how this police sting went tragically wrong and left the 26-year old woman dead.

"We conducted interviews and revealed details that you may not have known about this story.

"We are honored to be recognized for our reporting for @abcnews . Thanks to all who continue to support journalism and our efforts to shine a light on the truth."

Michael and Deborah shared proud news

Michael himself was quick to comment and wrote: "Congratulations Deb! No one deserves it more than you and the team!" and she responded: "@michaelstrahan as you said. Team work makes dream work!"

They were then inundated with comments from fans who added: "OMG. CONGRATS!!! So awesome to see such powerful work recognized," and another said: "Congratulations you, Michael and the team. So well deserved."

Al and his wife both work in TV

The Good Morning America host acknowledged the award on his own social media page too.

"It was important for us to make sure Breonna Taylor’s story was told not only how she died but how she lived," he wrote. "Forever grateful for the opportunity to be a part of honoring the life and legacy of Breonna Taylor."

He then congratulated the entire team and thanked the Peabody Awards for their recognition too.

