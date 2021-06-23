Why isn't Michael Strahan on Good Morning America? The former NFL player has been missing from the ABC show

Michael Strahan is usually a regular fixture on Good Morning America, but the former NFL player and TV star has been missing from our TV screens lately.

Fans do not need to panic though as Michael has made no announcement that he has left the show.

It's more likely that the 49-year-old is simply taking some time off from his early morning slot, and it's not surprising considering his recent personal losses and other work commitments.

Michael has no doubt had a difficult couple of weeks following the death of his dear friend and mentor, former Giants coach, Jim Fassel, who died of a heart attack on 8 June.

On Sunday, he also faced his first Father's Day without his dad, Gene, who passed away in September 2020 at the age of 83.

Marking the occasion with a heartfelt post on Instagram, Michael said: "Today is a bittersweet day for me. The first #FathersDay without my hero, Gene Strahan, being with us. "I’m focusing on the sweet moments and everything my Dad taught me about being a man and a father.

Michael marked his first Father's Day without his dad, Gene

"To Tanita, Michael Jr, Sophia, and Isabella, thank you for giving me the best job and title of all… DAD!" He added: "Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!"

Alongside his own heartache, Michael has been busy working on his clothing line, M by Michael Strahan, and has also been filming episodes of his hit game show Pyramid for ABC.

Michael filmed a TV special with Barack Obama

If all that wasn't enough, Michael also filmed an interview with Barack Obama as part of Juneteenth: Together We Triumph – A Soul of a Nation Special Event, where they discussed race, resilience, and Obama’s book A Promised Land.

All Michael's hard work has paid off though as it was revealed earlier this week that he will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making him the first-ever honouree in the new sports entertainment category.

He definitely deserves a vacation!

